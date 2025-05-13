Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.4% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 147,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,939,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 58,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,762,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 249,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,794,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC raised its stake in Apple by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 6.2%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

