Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is NBW Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scratch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 80,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,742,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,998,000 after buying an additional 84,574 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,172,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $543,985,000 after buying an additional 29,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $2,045,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 target price (up from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.