Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,512,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,130,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 price target (up previously from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.80.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

