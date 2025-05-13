Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Shares Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 26,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 40,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

