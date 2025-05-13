Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 6.4%

ARQT opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 927,414 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,293.28. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $36,731.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,570.29. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,662 shares of company stock worth $527,326. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

