Arista Networks Q2 EPS Forecast Boosted by William Blair

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities lowered Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

NYSE:ANET opened at $92.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,249.20. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,216,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. GHE LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 55,430 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

