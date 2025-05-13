Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Increased Earnings for Enerflex

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research note issued on Thursday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Enerflex Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$10.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.80. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$15.22.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -10.86%.

Insider Activity at Enerflex

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Paul John Ladouceur acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,233.00. Insiders bought 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $69,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

