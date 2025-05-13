Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 495.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $133,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,250. This trade represents a 41.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $103.76 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $132.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.72) by ($8.63). Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.