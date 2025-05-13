Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $130.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day moving average is $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

