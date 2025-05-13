Barclays PLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ames National were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ames National by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ames National by 114.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ames National by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $157.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.46. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

