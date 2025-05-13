Best Financial Stocks To Watch Today – May 11th

Get alerts:

Coinbase Global, UnitedHealth Group, and Robinhood Markets are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, brokerage houses and asset managers—that earn revenue by providing services like lending, underwriting, trading and wealth management. Their performance is closely tied to economic cycles, interest‐rate movements and credit conditions. Investors often include financial stocks in portfolios to gain exposure to broader economic activity and potential dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.47. 16,352,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,657,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $349.75.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,371,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,091. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.31. The stock has a market cap of $346.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $378.54 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 44,231,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,094,314. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50.

