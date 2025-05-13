BioHarvest Sciences (BHST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect BioHarvest Sciences to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter.

Get BioHarvest Sciences alerts:

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. On average, analysts expect BioHarvest Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioHarvest Sciences Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of BHST stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. BioHarvest Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $108.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHST shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on BHST

About BioHarvest Sciences

(Get Free Report)

BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioHarvest Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHarvest Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.