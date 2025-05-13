BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.
BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 2,697.08% and a negative return on equity of 98.49%. On average, analysts expect BioRestorative Therapies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance
BRTX opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 77.73. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.55.
About BioRestorative Therapies
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
