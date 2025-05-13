Birkenstock Q2 EPS Forecast Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Birkenstock in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Birkenstock from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.84. Birkenstock has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 66.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

