Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 293,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $270.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.53 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $654,182.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,308.85. This trade represents a 31.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

