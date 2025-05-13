BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Position Reduced by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 623.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 481,581 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 105,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 42,827 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Philip M. Tseng bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,663.38. The trade was a 34.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Wolfe bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,984.36. The trade was a 320.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,444 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCPC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 3.2%

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 39.37 and a quick ratio of 39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $632.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.03.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.41%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

