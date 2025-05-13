Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 67,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,497,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

BLND opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $923.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

