Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Target Price at GBX 2,698.33

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,618 ($34.49).

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,160 ($28.46) to GBX 2,190 ($28.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.67) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Anglo American Stock Up 5.5%

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,162 ($28.48) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,673.40 ($22.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,813 ($37.06). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,127.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,312.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84.

In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 22,708 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,388 ($31.46), for a total value of £542,267.04 ($714,449.33). Also, insider John Heasley sold 18,877 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($28.10), for a total transaction of £402,646.41 ($530,495.93). 9.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

