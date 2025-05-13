Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Target Price at GBX 2,698.33

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,618 ($34.49).
AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,160 ($28.46) to GBX 2,190 ($28.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.67) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.
In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 22,708 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,388 ($31.46), for a total value of £542,267.04 ($714,449.33). Also, insider John Heasley sold 18,877 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($28.10), for a total transaction of £402,646.41 ($530,495.93). 9.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
