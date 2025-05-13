Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) PT at $10.20

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canada Goose from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canada Goose

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose Stock Up 2.9%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 4,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $875.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.