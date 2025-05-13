Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) PT at $10.20

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canada Goose from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.
Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $875.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
