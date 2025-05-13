Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target at $6.11

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.11.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $7.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP Howard Diamond sold 87,830 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $770,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,520.22. The trade was a 33.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $100,457.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,536.56. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

ULCC stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.55.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

