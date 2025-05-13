Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Target Price at $121.92

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 87,047 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,989.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,989.84. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of PRU stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

