Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Target Price at $122.10

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on RPM International from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Fermium Researc upgraded RPM International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RPM International from $140.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

RPM International Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 829.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM opened at $114.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RPM International has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

