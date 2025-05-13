Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target at $80.50

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,634,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,194,000 after acquiring an additional 516,288 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756,584 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,035,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,918,000 after buying an additional 162,563 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,252,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,752,806,000 after buying an additional 1,262,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $992,204,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

TD stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

