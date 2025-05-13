Brokers Offer Predictions for Sandstorm Gold FY2025 Earnings

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSL. CIBC raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$11.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm’s royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.

