Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 841.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $243,000.
Insider Transactions at Burke & Herbert Financial Services
In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Samuel Laing Hinson III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,400. The trade was a 16.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,981,111.25. This trade represents a 2.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,853. Insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 3.3%
Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $877.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 62.68%.
About Burke & Herbert Financial Services
Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.
