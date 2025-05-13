Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.