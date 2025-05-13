Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 632,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Calix were worth $22,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,185,000 after purchasing an additional 412,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,518,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Calix by 2,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 266,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 256,829 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Calix by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 644,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 234,521 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Calix by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 118,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,690,452.92. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

