Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Glj Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

