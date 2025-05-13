Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Candel Therapeutics were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Candel Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Charles Schoch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $44,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at $335,875.54. This trade represents a 11.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 31,278 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $275,871.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,215.84. This represents a 26.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.
Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2%
Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on CADL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics Profile
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
