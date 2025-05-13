Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for MIRM Earnings

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $45.57 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 57,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $2,554,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,698.35. This trade represents a 92.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $60,835.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,211.51. This represents a 0.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,161. 14.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

