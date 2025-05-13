Capital Square LLC Buys 578 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 40,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21,944.6% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,850,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,468 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 118,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,056,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $231,843,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.50 and a 200 day moving average of $208.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

