Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,641 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.94% of Capri worth $23,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Capri by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

