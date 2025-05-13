Celcuity (CELC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Celcuity to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $404.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celcuity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

