Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Celsius by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

