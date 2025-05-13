CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQW) Trading Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 16,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 66,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
CENAQ Energy Stock Down 4.7%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
