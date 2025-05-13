Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 24,161.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,236 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,748 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,512,000 after buying an additional 1,422,999 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,697,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of YOU stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

