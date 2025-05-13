CM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 712.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,987 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.5% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.4%

NVDA stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

