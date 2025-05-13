Comerica Bank Acquires 586 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANR opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

