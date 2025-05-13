Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 48,787 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Get Amentum alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 467.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 842,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 693,706 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,360,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 10,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,787,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,978,000 after buying an additional 14,652,319 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMTM

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of AMTM opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.