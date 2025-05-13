Comerica Bank Buys 5,880 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BSCR opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.0681 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.