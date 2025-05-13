Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,713,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 2.3%

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.19. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $97.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.