Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of O-I Glass worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 349.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 203,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in O-I Glass by 18.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 94,671 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in O-I Glass by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 103,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 27,159 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in O-I Glass by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,401,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after buying an additional 737,123 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on OI. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

