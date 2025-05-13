Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,316,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,711,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,662,000 after purchasing an additional 527,054 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,633,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 409,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

