Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,994,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,171,000 after buying an additional 1,458,279 shares during the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,263 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,354,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 545,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 133,642 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.75. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

