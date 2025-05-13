Comerica Bank Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $96.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.