Comerica Bank Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGGR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 118,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 570.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,472,000.

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

