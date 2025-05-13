Comerica Bank Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 536.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3,905.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 17,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.75. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.06.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $90,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,483.15. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $54,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,400.92. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,646 shares of company stock worth $164,223 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSMT

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.