Comerica Bank Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,416,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William M. Walker bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at $35,455,672.91. This represents a 4.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.64. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.03.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.78%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.