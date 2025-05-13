Comerica Bank Has $1.14 Million Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,607 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 58,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 106.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

