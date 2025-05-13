Comerica Bank Has $944,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,209,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,647,000 after acquiring an additional 925,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 25.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.